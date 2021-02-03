State advised to favour Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for over 70s

The State is rapidly redrafting its plan for rolling out vaccines to older people after it was advised to favour the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those aged 70 and above, it is understood.

Family doctors are now working with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to roll out these vaccines to older people, despite GPs, who are seen as key for vaccinating older people living in the community, previously being targeted for administering the more stable AstraZeneca shot.

The use of these vaccines, based on a new technology called mRNA, in a GP setting had been seen as a challenge due to the demands of storing and administering them, as they need to be kept at ultra low temperatures.

The Irish Times reported on Wednesday morning that the advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Centre (NIAC) was that it would be preferential to give mRNA vaccines to older age groups. This is because there was a limited number of people aged over 55 in the AstraZeneca phase three clinical trial. While the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved this shot for use in all adults, many national health authorities in member states are curtailing its use among older people.

In an update to its GP membership seen by The Irish Times, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said that it is “working with the HSE for the rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines through general practice for patients aged over 70”.

“This programme and roll out is not without its challenges from a logistical perspective but in circumstances where General Practice has proven itself to be efficient and effective at mass population vaccines we are confident that it can be delivered as the starting point of this national effort,” Dr Denis McCauley, the IMO GP chair, wrote in a note to members.

It comes after the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, confirmed on Wednesday that the preference would be to give older people – who are next in the State’s immunisation queue – vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna rather than the newly-approved AstraZeneca shot. The AstraZeneca vaccine had been seen as integral to the rollout of vaccines to those aged 70 and above, but those plans are now being urgently redrafted, The Irish Times understands.

Advice

“The advice generally is to give the mRNA vaccines, namely the Moderna or the Pfizer, to preferentially give those to older people. Based on the evidence we have right now it affords them greater protection,” Dr Henry said.

“The advice we’re getting from the EMA, through NIAC, is to preferentially give that Pfizer/Moderna vaccine to the over 70s, and we’ll be giving that in mid-February”. Dr Henry said the vaccine will be administered through GPs, “it’s just much more tricky”.

It is thought that the HSE and the vaccine taskforce are currently working on a scenarios to roll out the vaccine through the GP network. However, the challenges associated with the stability of the vaccines are considerable - for example, sources cited the issue of small, rural practices where the 85+ people who are receiving the vaccine may also live remotely, and the associated challenge of safely bringing them together to be vaccinated. It is thought that pooled vaccination centres, where GPs come together in a central location to give shots to their patients, are under consideration. These would differ from the mass vaccination centres as originally conceived in the State’s vaccine rollout plan.

Dr McCauley told colleagues that the IMO will have comprehensive details ready for members by this Friday, followed by an IMO webinar on Monday, February 8th.