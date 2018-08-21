Startling confession from Carlow Rose wows the nation

Tralee has a knack as a town of making a name for itself. In 1997 it generated worldwide headlines by persuading the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, to visit at a time when he was a semi-recluse.

That anniversary was marked with the relocation of a memorial in his honour in Tralee’s town park on Thursday in the presence of the Ohio Rose Erin Stefancin (Armstrong was from the state) and the man who made the visit happen, former tánaiste Dick Spring.

The memorial has 2019 written in Roman numerals making it probably the first in the world to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, which isn’t until next year.

The Rose of Tralee took another giant leap into the conversations of the nation on the first night of the live final. There have been a few surprises in recent years: the marriage proposal in 2013; the news in 2014 that Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh was a lesbian; and then Sydney Rose Brianna Parkins, who went public on her support for the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment in 2016.

However, not in the wildest recesses of anybody’s imagination was it expected that a Rose would say her parents had both been heroin addicts.

Best-kept secret

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey’s story was the best-kept secret in Tralee. She first revealed it at a pre-interview with the Rose judges six weeks ago, but it was not part of the pre-publicity for the festival.

Instead, attention was focused on her being the first mother to make it to the live final. She has a three-year-old daughter, Emmy.

The other Roses did not know her parents’ story either until after she spoke about it on stage.

Her performance on stage in which she sang Aslan’s Crazy World saw her odds tumble with the bookies. Irrespective of the final outcome, she was the story of this year’s competition for many viewers.

“Blow it up now ref. Carlow Rose. Outstanding,” tweeted one admirer.

Another Rose who made quite the impression on Monday was the Waterford Rose, Kirsten Mate Maher, a 21-year-old student. Her father is from Zambia and she made a Martin Luther King type plea not to be judged by the colour of her skin, but by the content of her character.

“You need to look past what we look like or the colour of our skin, hair, religion or anything like that. We are all the same.”

Bouts of depression

The festival’s reputation for tweeness was confounded again on Tuesday night when the first contestant, Mayo Rose Rachel Gibbons, spoke of experiencing bouts of depression and anxiety for many years. It included a 12-week programme at St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin which finished last January.

“I have the most supportive family. I don’t think I would even be alive if it wasn’t for them,” she admitted.

She added a bit of levity to her story, telling the obligatory anecdote about the postman finding her “naked as the day I was born” when she neglected to close the blinds on her bedroom.

Chicago Rose Katie Callanan could not be faulted for her dedication to the festival. She worked as a volunteer in Tralee last year, which saw her commuting from Dublin every day. She also attended seven Rose selection events.

“What would you like to go on to do, the big picture?” asked host Dáithí Ó Sé innocently.

“I’d like to take your job Dáithí ,” she responded.