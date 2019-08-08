Standoff over anti-internment bonfire in north Belfast

Police in north Belfast are involved in a standoff with a number of youths in north Belfast over an anti-internment bonfire that is due to be lit tonight.

PSNI officers on Thursday morning were trying to create the conditions where the two-storey bonfire could be removed by contractors in the New Lodge.

The plan to remove the pallets and other material on the bonfire was disrupted when two youths climbed on top of the bonfire and refused to come down.

At one stage there were scuffles when some in the crowd threw fireworks and bottles and other missiles at police.

Police are currently in attendance at Queens Parade in the New Lodge area of north Belfast to support contractors who have been tasked by the landowner to remove a bonfire from the road,” the PSNI said on Thursday.

“We are endeavouring to support the contractors to complete this task in a timely manner, with minimum disruption to the community,” police added.

We would ask for the community’s patience and support as the area is made safe,” they said.

Sinn Féin representatives such as Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín were on the scene trying to achieve calm.

The situation remained tense on Thursday. Additional police, some in riot gear with shields, were brought into the area after the brief disorder broke out.

The vast majority of local people have told Sinn Fein and SDLP representatives that they oppose the bonfire which was erected to mark the introduction of internment on August 9th 1971.

There was four nights of trouble in the area last week when some of those supporting the bonfire or involved in its erection rioted.

Graffiti also was painted on the wall of the North Belfast Family Centre in the New Lodge close to the bonfire warning, “Our wood goes, this centre goes”. More graffiti also appeared warning “contractors beware”.