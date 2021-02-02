Staffing is ‘predominant emergency’ across health service, committee hears

The situation in nursing homes is “very precarious”, with more than 1,800 staff unavailable for work leaving many “severely constrained”, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The health committee is this morning hearing evidence on the impact of the pandemic in nursing homes, which have accounted for 37 per cent of more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in January.

Tadhg Daly, the chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) told the committee that while the majority of nursing homes do not currently have Covid-19 outbreaks, “the entire health service is under immense strain”.

“Staffing is the predominant emergency that presents across our health service,” he said.

Mr Daly also questioned whether a “critical window of opportunity” was missed by not initiating widespread vaccinations of nursing homes immediately after shots arrived in the country.

He said just 10 per cent of the initial 77,000 vaccinations administered by mid-January were within nursing homes, and said that the first vaccines arrived in Ireland on December 26th, yet the first was only administered in a private or voluntary nursing home on January 7th, 2021.

HSE figures show that on January 13th, 7,925 vaccinations had been administered in long-term residential care facilities, while 69,378 had been given to healthcare workers.

In December, The Irish Times reported the plan to vaccinate nursing homes was slightly delayed after reports of anaphylaxis emerged in some individuals elsewhere.

Based on these reports, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it would prefer if the first tranches of vaccines be given in hospitals, where expert medical support would be available in case of adverse reactions. Nursing home vaccinations were accelerated on January 8th.

