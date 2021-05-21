Staff cannot insist people entering public offices wear face masks, AHCPS says

Staff in the Department of Social Protection cannot insist that people entering its public offices wear face masks due to a gap in existing legislation, higher civil servants have maintained.

The Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS) at its annual conference on Friday expressed strong concern for the safety of its members and the public as a result of public offices being excluded from the official list of locations where face coverings are mandatory.

Des Henry of the union’s Department of Social Protection branch said statutory instrument 296 of 2020 made it by law that a person must wear a face covering on public transport, banks, post offices, credit unions, shops, hair saloons and bookies but that this was not the case in public offices across the public service.

AHCPS assistant general secretary Billy Thompson said the situation was bizarre and defied logic.

“On the one hand it is mandatory to wear face covering mask in a supermarket or bank or post office but in a public office it is optional .”

“This train was coming down the tracks since before Easter. It was anticipated that the matter would be tidied up before further re-opening . Instead it has been let slide.”

He said the association was “extremely concerned about the safety of our members and all staff in offices”. He said the current situation was also unfair to the public.

Mr Thompson said some members of the public “would choose to be vigilant and compliant with best practice, (but ) certain groups and individuals have and will be provocative and confrontational if asked voluntarily to wear a mask”.

“ This is currently a live issue in our Intreo offices in the Department of Social Protection which have had expanded hours since mid May. But it also applies to every other public office in the State as they re-open.”

The Department of Social Protection said on Friday that it took very seriously the health and welfare of its staff and its clients and that the issue raised by the AHCPS was being kept under review.

“Regulations mandating the wearing of face coverings were introduced initially for public transport and shops. Government buildings were not included in these regulations as it was considered that entrance by the public was controlled and social distancing was rigorously enforced. “

“The Department’s policy is to adhere strictly to all public health guidelines including social distancing. Additionally, Perspex screens were installed in all open hatches and reception desks. “

It said the practice in its Intreo centres was that customers were advised to wear masks.

“This is displayed on posters at entrances. Additionally, customers without masks are offered one at the entrance. The rate of compliance has been very good with few incidents of refusal. In most cases refusal is based on medical grounds which would be the same under regulations.”

The association also expressed its frustration and unhappiness at what it said was staff in the grades it represents (assistant principal officers and principal officers) being treated much less favourably to other public service personnel in successive national pay awards.

Nigel Hutson of the Department of Foreign Affairs branch also said it was unacceptable and “it’s quite nauseating really” to see some senior individuals “who advocate pay restraint being awarded inflated pay rises at this time of national crisis”.