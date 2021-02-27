St Stephen’s Green closed on Garda instruction, says OPW

Gardaí operating policing plan in city ahead of planned protest against Covid-19 measures

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gardaí are operating a policing plan in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon. File photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí are operating a policing plan in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon. File photograph: Frank Miller

 

St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has been closed on the orders of gardaí, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has said.

On Saturday afternoon, the OPW tweeted the closure order, adding that the move was “on instructions from An Garda Síochána”.

A protest against Covid-19 restrictions was due to take place at 2pm on Saturday.

Gardaí are operating a “policing plan” in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon.

“A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place. Those who are conducting their essential journeys may meet obstructions on their journey and will need to avail of diversions,” said the Garda on Twitter.