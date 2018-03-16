St Patrick’s Day parades: When and where to watch them

It will be the coldest St Patrick’s Day in years with the unseasonal cold extending across the Bank Holiday weekend. The good news, such as it is, is that it will be relatively mild for the parades, but will get progessively colder as the day goes on with temperatures falling to freezing at night. Temperatures will be lowest in the east.

Dublin

2-2pm from Parnell Square to St Parick’s Cathedral. Temperatures for the start of the parade will be 5 degrees but it will feel much colder in a strong easterly wind. There is a chance of sleet showers.

Cork

1pm-2.30pm from the South Mall to Merchant’s Quay. Cork will have temperatures similar to Dublin, but it will not feel as cold. There is a chance of a shower, but it will fall as rain not sleet.

Limerick

12pm-1.30pm from O’Connell Avenue to King John’s Castle. Temperatures will be around 6 degrees, but it will be dry for the parade.

Galway

11.30am-1pm from Fr Griffin Road to Prospect Hill: Conditions in Galway will be similar to Limerick with highs of 6 degrees. It will stay dry.

Sligo

12pm to 1.30pm from Mail Coach Road to Our Lady Of Mercy Primary School. Highs of 6 degrees and dry.

Waterford

1pm-2.30pm from The Mall to the Bishop’s Palace. It will be a blustery cold day for the parade with temperatures of 6 degrees and the chance of a passing shower.

Athlone

2-15pm-3.30pm from Golden Island to Burgess Park. It will be cold and blustery with temperatures of just 5 degrees and the possibility of rain.