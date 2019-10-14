Spot flooding reported as heavy rain warning continues

JACK POWER

There are some reports of spot flooding on Monday morning as a Met Éireann’s weather warning for heavy rain remains in place for 20 counties.

Periods of heavy rain are forecast to last until midnight on Monday, with the yellow weather warning in place for all the counties in the Republic with the exception of Dublin, Meath, Louth, Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal.

Downpours in some areas may give rise to spot flooding, Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin warned on Sunday.

The rainfall could cause flooding as the ground is saturated following a very wet autumn to date. Between 1.5 and twice the normal amount of rainfall fell last week and the ground is already saturated.

AA Roadwatch has reported spot flooding on the N72 near the Cork Racecourse, outside of Mallow. The road monitor service advised traffic was slow in the area during the Monday morning work commute as a result.

There were also reports of particularly wet roads in parts of Galway, Kerry and Laois, with AA Roadwatch advising motorists to slow down while driving in wet conditions.

Met Éireann’s forecast for Monday is for heavy and persistent rain, with a risk of flooding and thunder in some areas. Parts of the west and southwest of the country will see drier spells, with highest temperatures to be between 10 and 14 degrees. There will be strong winds and heavy rain along the south coast.

Tuesday morning will see mist and fog lifting with sunnier spells across most of the country. Met Éireann said it is expected to be dry in most places during the day, with patches of wet and windy weather moving across the country from the west by the evening.

The outlook for the rest of the week is dry with some light rain with heavier downpours affecting counties along the Atlantic coast, Met Éireann has said.