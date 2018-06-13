Sports clubs losing members over under-age competitiveness

A sporting organisation in north county Dublin lost hundreds of children because of its competitive ethos at under-age level, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, who is the chairman of the Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs, said two clubs in his local area were the beneficiaries of a policy which developed at another club.

The committee is examining how to combat childhood obesity in Ireland.

Mr Farrell said the competitive nature of the club, which he did not name nor the code involved, started at under the age of 12 and effectively excluded hundreds of children because it was only focused on the best of them.

“I think that is wrong,” he added. “There should be an encouragement for kids to participate up to a certain age where there shouldn’t be competition involved.

“For a child to show up and to train just as hard as everybody else, and not have that talent, for a sporting organisation to exclude them, I don’t think that is good enough.”

Excessive competitiveness

He stressed that excessive competitiveness at under-age level is not solely the preserve of the GAA but is widespread in other codes too.

The GAA’s community and health manager Colin Regan told the committee that the association is working toward a “sea change” in attitudes towards competitiveness at under-age level.

All under-age coaches now have to participate in a foundation-level coaching scheme, he said, where the emphasis is on participation rather than competition.

He acknowledged that it might take a generation to deliver the cultural and philosophical changes needed.

He criticised the culture in some GAA clubs where competitiveness starts at the earliest age because “some coaches within our clubs would seek to live vicariously thorugh their underage teams”.

Mr Regan told the committee that the ethos of participation rather than competitiveness was at the centre of the 220 GAA clubs participating in the association’s Healthy Club Project. The project was set up in 2013 with a view to make GAA clubs “healthy hubs” with a focus, not just on competition, but on health and wellbeing.

“One of their big motivations is to address that motivation within their own clubs. We see that project as a further antidote to the win at all costs ethos that can carry across all codes,” he said.

Mr Regan further outlined that participation is central to its GAA Go initiative where children play blitzes at under-age level on small-sided pitches.

He said that attitude was present at the Féile hurling in Galway last weekend where players played on a “roll on, roll off” basis.

Junk food

Mr Regan revealed at the committee that the GAA had turned down sponsorship from companies involved in junk food “on a case-by-case basis”.

He stressed too that alcohol companies had “zero” sponsorship of underage teams.

Senator Catherine Noone suggested that Kelloggs, the sponsors of the GAA’s highly successful Cúl Camps, produced cereals that were “pure sugar” and “confectionary sold as cereal”.

Mr Regan said many of their cereals would fall into the “acceptable parameters” for children’s nutrition.

He said that since Kelloggs came on board as sponsors, the number of children attending Cúl Camps, have almost doubled. Currently 142,000 children a year participate in Cúl Camps every summer.

He said the numbers participating made it one of the biggest promotional events for children in the world.