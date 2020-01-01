Spike Island visitor numbers treble in three years

An exhibition outlining the role of Spike Island as a prison during the War of Independence has helped visitor numbers to the island attraction in Cork Harbour treble in the last three years.

According to Cork County Council, which runs the tourist attraction, there were 81,000 visitors to Spike in 2019, marking a 15 per cent increase on the previous year’s figures and ahead of projected growth.

The increase in visitor numbers has prompted Cork County Council to increase access to the island with opening being extended to seven days a week from April to October and weekends in February, March and November.

Spike Island manager John Crotty said that the 15 per cent growth in visitor numbers in 2019 was particularly welcome, especially given some tourist attractions in Ireland saw little growth this year.

“The growth in visitors is above the target set for the island and also saw the site outperform the general tourism market – we welcomed 81,000 visitors in 2019 in what has been a year of conflicting fortunes for Irish visitor attractions.

“While Tourism Ireland say overall visitor numbers to the country were up slightly, a slowing market has seen some sites post flat or negative numbers in 2019, with concern for the UK and European markets in the coming years.

“Brexit, changes in European habits and ‘flight shame’ over concerns of the impact the aviation industry is having on the environment were all said to be contributing to the uncertainty.

Mr Crotty revealed that Spike Island overseas visitors accounted for a greater proportion of the total, rising from 17.5 per cent in 2018 to 21 per cent last year. This was welcome as international visitors are known to spend more than domestic visitors.

He pointed out that the growth in visitor numbers in 2019 followed some important additions including adding a second ferry, procured from the south of France, and a new walk-on pontoon which replaced previous steps in Cobh.

He said the new “Independence” exhibition, telling the story of the 1,400 prisoners held on the island in 1921 during the War of Independence, also opened on the island and proved highly successful.

“In 2020, there are plans to add a covered ticket office at Kennedy Pier in Cobh, a calendar of concerts and events along with a new exhibition telling the story of the Famine-era convicts who did not survive the island prison experience.”

Upward trend

Mr Crotty said that with these new exhibitions and events and an extension of the opening season to seven days a week from April to October, they hope to see the upward trend in visitor numbers continue into 2020.

He pointed out that the former island prison and fortress had only reopened in June 2016, following €6.5 million of investment by Cork County Council and Failte Ireland.

That investment saw the reopening of the Famine-era prison, the 9.7-hectare (24 acre) island fortress, the modern prison, which only closed in 2004, and scenic walking trails around the outer island, as well as a cafe and gift shop on site.

“We currently have a funding application with Fáilte Ireland, with plans to add a social village recreation of island life, a ‘dungeon’-style experience in the fort tunnels and an international welcome hub at the island pier.”

In October 2017, Spike Island was named as Europe’s leading tourist attraction at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Last November, Spike Island scooped another prestigious award, being named Best Attraction at the International Travel and Tourism Awards 2019 held in London.