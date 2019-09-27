Speed camera van operators to strike from Saturday

A 24-hour strike by staff operating speed camera vans on behalf of the State is to go ahead from 6am on Saturday, the trade union Siptu has said.

Siptu organiser Brendan Carr said if the concerns of staff continued to be ignored the dispute would escalate further into a longer stoppage including potential a full indefinite strike.

The dispute centres on working conditions for staff operating speed camera vans and trade union recognition.

Siptu said its members can be confined to their van for up to 11 hours while conducting their duties.

This results in workers being placed under extreme circumstances while at the same time trying to conduct their road safety service.

The Department of Justice said last week the contract for the safety camera service was awarded to Road Safety Operations Ireland, trading as GoSafe, following a public procurement competition.

“The contract is between the Minister for Justice and Equality, the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and GoSafe trading as Road Safety Operations Ireland.

The Minister is unable to intervene in a dispute between the contracted service provider and its employees and members of Siptu.”

“The safety camera network makes a significant contribution to road safety by directly influencing and promoting responsible driver behaviour and the Minister urges all those concerned to seek a positive resolution to this dispute through the appropriate channels.”