South Dublin city centre hit by power cut

Businesses and homes across the south side of Dublin’s south city centre, Harold’s Cross and Donnybrook experienced power cuts this afternoon.

The outage hit parts of the city centre shortly after 1.30pm on Monday with faults recorded around Harcourt Street and Portobello.

ESB said it was working to restore supply to thousands of customers in the affected city centre areas by 2.30pm.

A number of traffic lights are also out of action around St Stephen’s Green, Aungier Street and Portobello due to the power outages.

Some 97 customers in Harold’s Cross were also affected by outages with power failing shortly before 2pm and power was restored a short time later.

Meanwhile, more than 40 customers in Donnybrook have been without power since 9am due to a fault in the system.

Power expected to be restored here by 4pm.