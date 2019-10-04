Soul sisters say chart success with new single is ‘God’s business’

A group of nuns turned soul sisters say it will be up to God whether they have chart success with the release of a new single.

The Poor Clares in Galway recorded the track Calm the Soul in an attempt to help those struggling with the “everyday grind”.

It is based on a poem from a book of the same name they brought out in 2012 and has been downloaded hundreds of times online since its official launch on Thursday evening.

Sr Colette, abbess of the Poor Clare monastery in Galway, said they hope the message of the song will reach those who “need a soul-lift”.

“It’s God’s business what happens with the song, and if it makes the charts that would be great,” she said.

“If it goes viral that would be great too.”

Sr Colette said the poem on which the song is based touched people “so deeply that we thought that a musical setting to the words could make it more widely accessible”.

“We began to experiment with various tunes and came up with a melody that draws on the musical motifs of a traditional Irish love song, and it seems to really capture the mood of the poem.”

The sisters collaborated with professional vocalists and musicians for what they describe as an “unprecedented recording venture”.

Ian Callanan, the arranger and producer, said it was “one of the most exciting projects I have been involved in”.

“The music and text are infectious. It is an honour to be part of this project in a time when so many need to hear these words of calm in their lives,” he said.

Ronan Browne, guest piper and flautist on the single, said he was “honoured that the sisters thought to invite me to contribute to sharing this essential prayer-poem with the many who need it in our manic and often-uncaring modern times”.

The song can be downloaded on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay.