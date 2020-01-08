‘Somebody lost run of themselves’ over RIC commemoration, says ex-senator

A former Fine Gael TD and Senator said he would prefer to see an academic conference as the means to commemorate the role of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Dr Maurice Manning, a former leader of the Seanad, made the comments after a State commemoration of the RIC and the DMP was postponed following public and political backlash.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan was forced to defer the ceremony after a number of Ministers, TDs and Fine Gael councillors openly criticised the plans.

Before the announcement, two Fine Gael TDs, Noel Rock and Fergus O’Dowd, said that they would not attend the event which was due to take place next week.

Dr Manning, who is a member of the expert advisory group on centenary commemoration appointed by the Government, said that the group had recommended a simple ceremony in Dublin Castle, but “somebody lost the run of themselves and called it a State event.”

He suggested the centenary of the founding of An Garda Síochána might be a more appropriate occasion to “remember their predecessors.”

Dr Manning rejected a suggestion that the Government’s decision to defer a commemoration was an indication that “tolerance has gone out the window.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr Manning who is now the chancellor of the National University of Ireland, said Mr Flanagan had “behaved with great integrity”.

However, Dr Manning acknowledged that the execution of what would happen had been wrong. While consideration should be given for an event to commemorate the RIC, he personally thought an academic conference would be more appropriate.

Mr Flanagan said on Tuesday that “given the disappointing response of some to the planned event on 17th January, I do not believe that the event, as planned, can now take place in an atmosphere that meets the goals and guiding principles of the overall commemorative programme. Therefore, I am announcing its deferral”.

He said aspects of the event “were grossly misrepresented” and he still intended to proceed with the ceremony later in the year as he believed it is the “right thing to do”.