Some Heuston services back in operation following signal fault

Some Irish Rail services have resumed following a major signal fault on Tuesday morning.

All intercity services are back in operation with some delays expected following the signal fault which left thousands of passengers stuck or stranded. However, Portlaoise and Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock Commuter services remain suspended.

Four to five inter city services from Cork, Limerick, Waterford that departed before the fault happened will be “significantly delayed”.

The major signal fault has still not been rectified, a manual signalling system is now being operated, it took some time to get up and running as “signalling is extremely safety critical”, Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“There will be knock on delays into and out of Heuston until mid morning.”

In an earlier tweet, the company warned of disruption to all services in and out of Heuston, including Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock trains and Portlaoise Commuter services.

DART, Commuter and Intercity services into and out of Connolly were not impacted except for the Phoenix Park tunnel service.

Irish Rail admitted that there were “thousands and thousands” of commuters affected by this morning’s signal failure at Heuston Station.

‘Thousands and thousands’

Speaking earlier, Jane Cregan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the volume of passengers impacted made it impossible to provide a substitute bus service as is normal practice.

“Thousands and thousands are impacted, there wouldn’t be a sufficient number of buses in the country to transport those passengers.”

Ms Cregan acknowledged that some passengers were effectively stranded on trains that had already left their stations of origin, but the majority had not yet left the stations.

People intending to travel with Irish Rail are being asked to monitor Irish Rail’s social media accounts for updates.