Some 18,000 people register for vaccinations so far, HSE says

Some 18,000 people have already registered to be vaccinated since this morning, according to the HSE.

Of the 69-year-olds who registered , 95 per cent signed up through the online portal (vaccine3.hse.ie/) for a vaccination with the rest through the HSE live contact line (1850 24 1850).

The portal opened today for 65 to 69-year-olds, beginning with the oldest year of the cohort. It may be possible to vaccinate everybody in their 60s within three weeks with the first dose depending on supplies, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said.

These will be followed by the 16 to 59 year olds in the very high risk group of which 70,000 have been vaccinated to date out of an estimated population of 250,000. This group should be completed by mid May.

The same time frame will see the vaccination of 345,000 in the high risk category between the ages of 18 and 59. There are an estimated 345,000 people in that cohort. Mr Reid said it will be June before those under-60s are vaccinated “but that may come forward”.

Earlier, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the State is on track to ease restrictions as planned from May 4th and that he expects more than 80 per cent of people to have received their first vaccine dose by the end of June.

People who refuse the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, he said however, would have to wait until the end for a vaccine.

The Government’s chances of meeting its target had been undermined this week by the announcement that Johnson and Johnson was pausing the distribution of its vaccine.

Ireland had been due to receive 604,800 doses of it by the end of June.

On Wednesday, however, it was revealed that the EU is to receive an additional 50 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine with Ireland’s share amounting to 545,000 doses. The extra supply would make up most of the previous shortfall and so puts the Government back in a position to broadly stand over its earlier projections.

In the hours after the news regarding the Pfizer supply was received, the Irish Medical Organisation, which represents GPs, informed its members that the schedule for administering vaccinations to people classified as “highly vulnerable,” or “vulnerable” had been recalibrated.

It said that Pfizer will be used in General Practice for vulnerable people aged 18 to 59. Deliveries of vaccines for those considered “highly vulnerable” will be spread across three weeks, commencing on April 26th.

Second doses for these people and first doses for those considered “vulnerable” will begin to be administered on May 17th with second doses for for the “vulnerable” starting to be rolled out on June 14th .

GPs were told that the vaccinations booked on the portal will commence next week. It is thought those for the over 60s will be done using AstraZeneca and the Tánaiste’s comments suggest that anyone in that group unwilling to receive this vaccine would face a significant wait to be offered an alternative.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said: “We are on track, the kids are back to school, the 5km rule is gone, we’re building houses again - we are on track both to ease restrictions as planned from May 4th and to have over 80 per cent of people receiving their first vaccine by the end of June.”

Mr Varadkar said the estimate regarding the vaccination rollout programme timeframe was “as solid as it can be” even if it has been changed 25 times, but it was necessary to be agile and respond as changes occurred.

He also said the possibility of extending the length of time between first and second doses was being examined but it was not going to happen to those who already had their first dose. However, it could be an option for younger people later.

Mr Varadkar added that at the end of April the Government would sit down and develop the plan for May. “What we’re planning is to allow more outdoor activities, a phased reopening of retail and personal services.”

When asked if this would include hairdressers, he said yes, but not on May 4th. “That’s unlikely, but over the course of the month of May there will be a phased reopening of personal services.”

When asked if he was being overly optimistic, the Tánaiste replied: “I’m forever being accused of optimism, but in a country full of pessimists and despondency it’s nice to have someone who thinks the other way, maybe.”

There were four things that would determine the pace of the reopening, he added; these were availability of vaccines, the variants, case numbers and “the state of hospitals.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told the Today with Claire Byrne show that the safest thing by far is to say yes to the offer of a vaccine.

Mr Coveney said it was clear that the AstraZeneca vaccine provides “benefits that far outweigh the risks”.

He called on people to “trust the system” that he said has been decided upon based on risk. “The message needs to be very clear. AstraZeneca is safe. And it’s particularly safe for people over the age of 60, in the context of the threats they face from Covid. People should trust the system because the decisions are being made by public health experts, not by politicians, when it comes to who gets what, and when.”

Mr Coveney said people who refuse to take the first vaccine that is offered to them “then you’re essentially putting yourself to the back of the queue until everybody else gets vaccinated which will certainly take quite some time.”