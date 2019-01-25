Social media posts of crashes show ‘dark side’ of human behaviour

Members of the public taking pictures of serious car crashes and sharing them on social media display “the dark side of human nature”, the AA’s director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan has said.

He was speaking following repeated appeals against the practice, which followed a fatal accident on the M50 in Dublin on Thursday.

A woman in her 30s was killed in a collision involving a truck and a car just before midday, causing tailbacks of motorists slowing down to look. Soon after, it emerged images had been posted to various online platforms.

“It is the dark side of human nature. I don’t know if we can ever fix that through legislation,” Mr Faughnan said in a discussion on the behaviour on Friday morning. He supported earlier Garda appeals not to engage in such activity out of respect to the family of the deceased and those involved in the incident.

While so-called “rubber-necking” – traffic slowing to allow passengers look at the aftermath of crashes – has long been a feature of life on Ireland’s roads, Mr Faughnan acknowledged the new phenomenon of people taking pictures and video on mobile phones.

It is a “bizarre facet of the modern world” he told Newstalk Breakfast. The AA has had to block similar material and has asked people not to send it to them, he said.

“That shouldn’t need to be said, but sadly this is a case of humans being humans.”

As to whether such behaviour might be criminalised, Mr Faughnan said while the sites of fatal accidents are designated crime scenes, it would be difficult to prosecute crimes “against taste and decency. It would be difficult to legislate for that”.

Senator Lynn Ruane, in a Twitter post on Thursday night, said: “My friend has lost his sister and the last thing his family need right now is an image of the accident. Thank you in advance.”

While Ms Ruane did not specify what accident she was referring to, she copied a statement that said “the loss of a loved one so sudden is traumatic enough without the added trauma of an image”.

Gardaí had tweeted that motorists were “slowing down unnecessarily while passing the scene” and causing delays.

Several posts to Twitter commented on the egregious nature of the circulated images.

The fatal collision occurred at about 11.30am on the slip road at Junction 5, Finglas. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later while the driver of a second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Connolly hospital.

In total, three people died in crashes on Thursday.

An 80-year-old woman was killed in a collision between two vehicles at Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co Galway at about 9am. She was taken to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where she died a short time later.

The other passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, a male pedestrian in his 40s was hit by a 4x4 vehicle just before 7pm. He was treated at the scene by emergency services but died a short time later.