Social Democrats claim they could win up to seven Dáil seats

The Social Democrats could win as many as seven seats in the next general election, its leaders suggested at its national conference in Dublin City Centre on Saturday.

Joint leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy said they hoped to build on the local election results which saw the party finish with 19 councillors elected to Local Authorities across the State.

They hailed the results in its first election since it was formed almost four years ago and suggested the performance was even more impressive given the surge in support for the Green Party.

The two leaders said that despite aligning with Fianna Fáil in some local authority areas after the election it was not a foregone conclusion that the Social Democrats would support a Michael Martin led Government after the next general election.

They said its decisions would be based on programmes for government rather than arrangements at local level before the election.

The party also called for legal restrictions to tackle the growing dominance of international investment funds on the rental sector which it said was is pushing up prices and driving insecurity among renters.

The two leaders said they were “very concerned about the impact of bulk property purchases by Real Estate Investment Trusts on the planning, availability and ultimately the price of housing”.

They said the interests of people would have to be put ahead of the interests of international capital.

“This means restrictions on international investment funds and the proliferation of their luxury and unaffordable version of the rental sector. We want to end all special tax benefits to REITS and legislate to ensure that REITS are not allowed to dominate the rental market.”

The party has also called for a temporary national rent freeze and said while such a move would be temporary it was “a necessary measure to stop the further deepening of the housing crisis”.

Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy accused Fine Gael of having chosen “the most expensive method of delivery that is market-based”.

Describing it as a “fundamental flaw in housing policy” they warned it had driven up the cost of everything “and makes that most basic of human needs - a safe and secure home - something that is increasingly unobtainable and precarious.

The cost of that reality is far more than economic - it is a society living in a constant state of insecurity and ultimately fear. Such a society benefits nobody.”