Snowfalls, ice create treacherous roads around the country

Roads around the country are treacherous this morning with a Met Éireann status yellow weather warning remaining in place for ice and snow.

A low temperature/ice warning is in place until 10am on Thursday, and a snow/ice warning is in place until 11am.

Snow is widespread across the country and is likely to linger as temperatures remain below zero in many places this morning. They will hover around freezing for the day.

Sleet and snow will continue to spread southwards during the morning with slight accumulations of snow combined with ice leading to treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces.

In Wicklow the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap are impassable due to icy road conditions.

In Kildare gardaí in Naas are advising care on all routes following recent snowfall that has resulted in slippery conditions.

The Castledermot/Carlow Rd (R448) is closed between Castledermot and J4 on the M9 while emergency services deal with a crash, according to AA Roadwatch.

Snow has been reported on routes around Cork city this morning, and there are reports of icy conditions on roads in north Kerry.

In Donegal routes around Milford and Ramelton are slippery with ice. In Cavan care is needed around Bailieborough due to ice on the roads.

Horse racing at Clonmel will not go ahead because of frozen ground.

The cold weather will continue into Friday with another bitterly cold night expected on Thursday night into Friday morning, and day time temperatures will be no higher than three degrees.

Friday night is likely to be the coldest night of the year with lows of minus 7, but skies will be clear and there be little in the way of snow.

The weekend is likely to see a change to milder weather with temperatures reaching 12 degrees by next Tuesday.