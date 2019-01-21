Snow warning: Cavan, Kerry and Donegal worst affected

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of the country.

Worst affected areas included Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Kerry.

The yellow warning – which asks the public to take care in areas potentially vulnerable to the weather – is being issued from 9pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said Tuesday would be very cold, with bright or sunny spells and showers, some falling as hail, sleet and snow, especially during the morning but mostly of rain or sleet during the day.

The forecaster said that accumulations between 1-2cm are expected.

Any snow showers will most likely occur over high ground. The meteorological service said maximum temperatures would be just 2 to 6 degrees.

AA Roadwatch said the N69 was blocked early on Tuesday morning outside Listowel on the Tralee side and there was a jack-knifed truck near Six Crosses and Mountcoal Cross.

Temperatures will be below zero again on Tuesday night.

The long-term forecast is for milder conditions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before the mercury starts plummeting again at the weekend.

Met Éireann is suggesting that the weekend could be very cold again, but it is too early to state whether snow and ice will proceed in its wake.

Until a few days ago, it was one of the mildest winters in recent years, but there has been a noticable change in the weather in recent days and it will get a lot colder.