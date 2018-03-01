Snow stops shops: Most retailers closing early on Thursday

The nationwide red weather alert which is in place until 3pm on Friday has prompted a number of retailers to curtail their opening times.

Below are the details of changed opening times by major retailers due to the storm. We will update this advice throughout the day.

Tesco

Tesco said all its shops will close at 2pm on Thursday and will reopen at 1pm on Friday. It said home delivery services would resume on Saturday. The retailer added that these decisions remained under review.

Supervalu

Supervalu said it was up to individual stores to decide whether to open on Thursday.

“The safety of our staff and customers is paramount so we’d advise to contact your local store for more info on opening times.”

Gallery Your pics of #TheBeastFromTheEast VIEW NOW

Beast From the East All the latest on the big freeze LIVE UPDATES

Lidl

On the back of the Government advice to stay indoors Lidl said all its stores would close at 3pm and would remain closed until Friday afternoon.

Aldi

Aldi said all its 130 stores would close at 1pm on Thursday and will reopen at 5pm on Friday.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and if there are any changes we will communicate this tomorrow morning.”

Dunnes

All Dunnes outlets on the island of Ireland are closed until 1pm on Friday. Dunnes said this reopening was subject to the weather improving.

Centra

Centra said individual stores will decide whether to open on Thursday.

Spar

Spar said a significant number of its stores will remain open for business over the coming days but that some, particularly in regions most affected by the adverse weather, may close for a period.

M&S

It is unclear what the advice is from M&S. There was no update available on their social media accounts at midday on Thursday.

Brown Thomas

Brown Thomas’ Grafton St store is shut on Thursday. The retailer said it would provide updates on when it is due to reopen on its social media channels.