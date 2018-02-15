Snow and sleet showers fall as temperatures drop to -1 tonight

Snow, sleet and hail are expected to fall across the country on Thursday and temperatures are set to fall to minus 1 degrees overnight.

Authorities have warned of dangerous driving conditions in part of the north west, the west and the midlands.

AA Roadwatch reported improved driving conditions after midday on Thursday but asked motorists to take care with lingering ice and snow road conditions in areas.

There were a number of crashes during the day , including one at junction 17 Athenry, another in the N65 between Loughrea and the motorway, one on the N4 in Carrick- on-Shannon and two incidents in Tipperary.

Gardaí also advised drivers to be aware of the danger of “sun glare”, which can result in motorists being dazzled by the intensity of low sun on the horizon.

Met Éireann said Thursday would feel “raw” with scattered heavy showers will continue throughout the day, with most occurring in the western half of the country.

The national forecaster said some of the showers would bee wintry and there was a risk of thunder in the northwest.

Highest temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees during to day dropping to minus 1 overnight bringing frost and ice.

Friday morning is expected to be dry with hazy sunshine with temperatures between 6 and 9 degrees.