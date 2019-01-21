Snow and ice warning in place from tonight

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole country with the possibility of snow and ice.

Meteorologists are forecasting sleet and snow showers most frequently across Ulster and Connacht by the end of Monday, but those snow showers might also fall in the rest of the country.

The yellow warning – which asks the public to take care in areas potentially vulnerable to the weather – is being issued from 9pm on Monday until 7pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster said that accumulations between 1-2cm are expected.

The possibility of ice and snow is being driven by cold northwesterly winds which will see temperatures reach below freezing in some areas after dark.

Until a few days ago, it was one of the mildest winters in recent years, but there has been a noticable change in the weather in recent days and it will get a lot colder.

Temperatures will hover around freezing on Monday night and there is a possibility of more snow on Tuesday morning with icy patches on untreated roads and paths.

Temperatures will be below zero again on Tuesday night.

The long-term forecast is for milder conditions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before the mercury starts plummeting again at the weekend.

Met Éireann is suggesting that the weekend could be very cold again, but it is too early to state whether snow and ice will proceed in its wake.