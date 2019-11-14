Snow and ice in parts with more cold weather in store

Icy conditions have been reported for early morning commuters in the Midlands following the first snow falls of winter.

Snow was reported in Kildare, Kilkenny, Carlow and Laois overnight as a rain front hit cold air over the middle of the country.

There are also frost and icy stretches mostly in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster.

Conditions will clear to give a cold, bright day with good sunny periods. Highest temperatures will range between 5 and 8 degrees and it will feel even colder in the blustery northerly wind.

Temperatures will fall overnight to minus 2 degrees with frost and icy stretches developing away from western, northern and some eastern coasts.

Friday will be a cold, bright and dry day with sunny spells and it will not feel as cold as of late, but temperatures will drop to minus 3 on Friday night.

The cold weather will continue for the foreseeable future. Saturday and Sunday look dry in most places except in the west.

Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be cold, bright and dry and that pattern will continue next week.