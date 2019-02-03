Small fire sees five star Marker Hotel in Dublin evacuated

The five star Marker Hotel in Dublin’s docklands was evacuated on Saturday night due to an electrical fire.

The hotel’s general manager, Charlie Sheil, told The Irish Times that a “small electrical fire” had started in the lift shaft servicing the hotel’s spa area, and that all guests staying in the hotel - between 70 and 80 people - were removed from the hotel just after 10pm.

Up to five units of the fire brigade attended the scene.

General manager of The Marker Hotel Charlie Sheil. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

“We followed our procedures, and health and safety of our guests is our number one priority,” he said. The hotel guests were permitted to return to the building by the fire officer after around 40 minutes.

“Everything is back to normal.”

It is thought several units in the adjoining Marker Apartments were also evacuated.

Mr Sheil said the hotel and the elevator company which supplied the unit were investigating the cause of the fire, “and obviously we are keeping in touch with the fire service”.

“Everything is functioning as normal,” he said. “The only minor damage was to the lift shaft.”

The Marker Hotel at Grand Canal Square in Dublin. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The Marker Hotel was completed in 2013, with construction at the site beginning eight years previously.

It is owned by Irish property investment group Tetrarch Capital. Rooms in the hotel can cost more than €500 a night.