Sligo Fire Brigade battle large blaze at recyling depot in town

Sligo Fire Brigade is currently tackling a large fire at a recycling depot in the town and have requested households and businesses in the area to close their windows.

Three units of the fire brigade and the gardaí are currently attending the scene at Greenstar Recycling Depot at Deepwater Quay.

“Sligo Fire Service have requested households and businesses in Sligo town and immediate environs to close the windows to their premises,” Sligo County Council has said.

“Deepwater Quay Finisklin is closed to traffic. People are requested not to make any unnecessary journeys within a 5km radius of Sligo town until the fire is under control.”