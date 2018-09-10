Sligo councillor says Sipo hearing infringes Constitutional rights

A councillor from Sligo who was secretly filmed by RTÉ for a programme broadcast in 2015 has objected to a sitting due to be held today into possible breaches of the ethics framework governing local politicians.

Councillor Joe Queenan told the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) hearing on Monday his Constitutional rights are being infringed by the proposed hearing as it is not calling the undercover RTÉ reporter who, in the programme, posed as an Icelandic representative of a wind farm company that was behind a purported project in Sligo.

The reporter used the fictitious name ‘Nina Carlson’.

In the footage, the councillor spoke of his support for the project and also about the possibility of funding being made available for projects he was associated with.

He later criticised the programme and said it was a “sting”. Mr Queenan is now an Independent and resigned the Fianna Fáil whip shortly after the programme.

The commission is holding an “investigation hearing” into three councillors who featured in the RTÉ programme at the end of which Sipo will produce a report and refer back to the local authorities.

The other councillors are John O’Donnell (independent) of Donegal Co Council, and Hugh McElvaney (formerly Fine Gael, now independent), of Monaghan Co Council, and their cases are due to be heard, respectively, on Tuesday and on Monday next week.

The hearings are scheduled to view the secretly-recorded footage recorded by RTÉ, as well as secretly recorded phone calls.

At the outset of today’s hearing barrister Michael O’Connor, for Mr Queenan, said the sitting should not go ahead as the RTÉ reporter who spoke with his client while using a false name was not being called as a witness and her identity was not known to him or his client.

Describing the reporter as his client’s “main accuser”, he said “for all I know she may have convictions. Her credibility may be in tatters, but I don’t know that.”

The commission, he said, was getting into a type of “star chamber” scenario where the only real evidence was from someone whose name was being withheld. Rulings in the UK and in the Irish High Court made it clear that “anonymous evidence” should not be used and that a person had the right to confront their accuser.

He said at the end of some of the secretly recorded footage of Mr Queenan, the reporter could be seen “buttoning up her blouse” and saying to an RTÉ colleague “I think he fancied me”.

He said he was entitled to question the undercover reporter about such things and “question her credibility”.

However, James Doherty SC, for the commission, said the undercover reporter was not Mr Queenan’s accuser. Rather it was Sligo County Council. The evidence was the footage and audio being supplied by RTÉ and the undercover reporter had no relevant evidence to give.

“The recordings speak for themselves.”

The chairman of the six-man commission, retired High Court judge Daniel O’Keeffe, said the commission would consider the matter and the hearing was temporarily adjourned. It is expected to resume shortly.