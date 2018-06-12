Slight dip in First Holy Communion ‘loot’ - but children spend it faster

Children are getting less money for their First Communions but are spending it faster, according to a new survey.

The annual Communion costs survey published by Ulster Bank found the average amount “earned” by children who receive communion for the first time has fallen by €12 to €558 since last year, although 21 per cent of children still received more than €800 on their big day.

Last year’s gender divide – which saw boys taking home substantially more than girls – has been reversed with the average now received by girls put at €577, up 5 per cent. Meanwhile the sums boys got fell from €591 to €541, a decline of 12 per cent.

The amount of money parents seem willing to spend on entertainment at their children’s First Communion has also jumped sharply

The survey also shows that children are spending faster, with parents reporting that of the cash received, 39 per cent had already been spent. This compares to 30 per cent in 2017 and only 25 per cent in 2016.

Loot

A further 22 per cent reported that their child had spent more than 75 per cent of their loot compared to 11 per cent last year. Only 10 per cent said their child had spent no money yet.

The survey also looked at what children were most likely to buy, with a 113 per cent increase in the popularity of computer games reported.

The total cost of the occasion climbed from €845 in 2017 to €860 this year with parents reporting spending €161 on entertainment, compared to €78 in 2017, a jump of 106 per cent.

The average spend on Communion clothes was €162 while outfits for other family members came in at €153.