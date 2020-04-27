Skylon Hotel offers TDs discounted rates to mark reopening on May 5th

The Skylon Hotel in Dublin has indicated to TDs that it plans to reopen on May 5th, and offered elected representatives a special discounted rate to mark the occasion.

The current restrictions on travel and business operations are set to expire on that date, although recent indications from public health experts are that a widespread relaxation of the measures is unlikely.

In an email sent to TDs on Monday, the hotel’s sales and marketing manager said that “as and from May the 5th the Dublin Skylon will reopen its doors to the public”.

“I would like to offer you and your colleagues a preferential rate of 20 per cent off for any overnight stays pending availability,” the TDs were told. The hotel is owned by the Brian McEniff Hotel Group, which is itself owned by the former Donegal Gaelic football player and manager of the same name.

Protect jobs

“We will have very strict guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of both our guests and staff members,” the email said. A source in the hotel group said that the group’s objective is to protect jobs among its employees, and added that any actions taken would be in adherence with whatever measures are outlined by the Government this week.

The strict measures, which prohibit travel for most people beyond a 2km radius of their homes, also severely curtailed the operation of hotels around the country. Since late March, hotels have only been allowed to open for “essential services”.

Between the restrictions on their business and the almost total absence of leisure and business travel, many hotels around the country have temporarily closed their doors. Dalata, the largest hotel company in the State, has closed 29 of its 44 hotels in Ireland and Britain, including the landmark Gibson in Dublin’s docklands.

Indications are that the Government may be slow to relax measures that expire on the bank holiday weekend. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said he was concerned about public complacency setting in and said that it was still not safe to lift any restrictions.

Asked about the possible lifting of restrictions after May 4th, Dr Holohan on Monday night said he was “more firmly of the view” against recommending this than he had been last week. He pointed to a small but persistent increase in admission of patients to ICU, the overall number of cases and ongoing issues related to nursing homes and other long term residential care facilities.