Skeletal remains of woman over 70 years of age found in Cork

Skeletal remains of a woman who was over 70 years old have been found at a construction site in Midleton, Co Cork.

On January 5th construction workers building the Midleton to Youghal Greenway found a found a human skull just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, and notified gardaí.

State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, examined the scene and completed a post mortem at Cork University Hospital.

The scene was examined by Garda crime scene investigators and while an incident room was also established at Midleton Garda Station.

The area was extensively searched over the following nine days and complete skeletal remains were found.

A white nightdress, photographed here, was also found on the remains.

Forensic examinations suggest the remains are believed to be of a female, 70 plus years old at the time of death, 5ft to 5ft 2in in height, who was large framed, wore dentures and suffered from arthritis.

No DNA match has been found and a search of missing person’s records has also not identified any potential matches.

Gardaí have recruited the services of forensic anthropologist, Dr Lorraine Buckley of the State Pathologist’s Office and the remains have undergone carbon dating to try and get a precise age for the woman as possible.

On Monday gardaí confirmed the remains were not those of missing Youghal woman Tina Satchwell.

A native of Fermoy, Ms Satchwell was reported missing by her husband, Richard on March 24th 2017, some four days after he returned to their home in Youghal from a shopping trip to Dungarvan to discover she had disappeared.

Mr Satchwell gave a number of media interviews after his wife disappeared and said he firmly believed that she was still alive and he appealed to her to contact either him or family or friends just to let them know she was alive.

On Monday, Supt Adrian Gamble said gardaí were certain the remains found at Roxborough were not Ms Satchwell but were those of a much older woman who was at least 70 years of age at the time of her death.

Gardaí have carried out house to house enquiries in the local area and they are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they might have.

“Somebody in the community must know how the female remains came to be at this locally known tipping point off the Shanty Path at Roxborough in Midleton,” Supt Gamble said.

“An Garda Siochana are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves - we need to provide closure for a family that at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure the remains are brought to a final resting place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 - 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.