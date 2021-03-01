Skeletal remains of woman over 70 years of age found in Co Cork

Skeletal remains of a woman who was over 70 years old have been found at a construction site in Midleton, Co Cork.

On January 5th construction workers found a human skull on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, and notified gardaí.

State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, examined the scene and completed a post mortem at Cork University Hospital.

The scene was also examined by a forensic anthropologist, and Garda crime scene investigators, while an incident room was also established at Midleton Garda Station.

The area was extensively searched over the following nine days and complete skeletal remains were found.

A white nightdress, photographed here, was also found.

Forensic examinations suggest the remains are believed to be of a female, 70 plus years old at the time of death, 5ft to 5ft 2in in height, who was large framed, wore dentures and suffered from arthritis.

No DNA match has been found and a search of missing person’s records has also not identified any potential matches.

Gardaí have carried out house to house enquiries in the local area and they are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they might have.

“Someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known ‘tipping point’ off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, Co Cork,” a statement from the Garda Press Office reads.

“An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves.

“An Garda Síochána want to provide closure for a family that, at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place.

“Any person with information can contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station 021 - 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”