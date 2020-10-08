Six puppies found in boot of car at Dublin Port

Revenue officials seized six eight-week-old puppies from the boot of a car at Dublin Port on Thursday, destined for the UK.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), which is now caring for the dogs, said they were likely to have remained in the confined space for the duration of the journey.

It also said the dogs, a mix of terrier crosses, were not microchipped and that the owner could not provide any vaccination certs or paperwork.

“There was no access to fresh water and they would have remained in the sealed boot for the entire journey on the ferry. This is not an acceptable method of transport for any animal,” it said.

“The puppies are now in the care of the DSPCA and will be placed in foster care until they are ready to be rehomed.”

The DSPCA has previously called on people to have their dogs microchipped and fully vaccinated with a Pet Passport before transportation in or out of Dublin Port, and has taken other dogs into care pending investigations following seizures.