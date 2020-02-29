Six people dead in crashes on Irish roads in last 24 hours

Six people have died on Ireland’s roads this weekend following car crashes in Co Louth, Co Monaghan and Co Cavan.

Three people died following a two-car crash in the early hours of Saturday near Dundalk, Co Louth. The crash occurred at about 2.15am on the N1 at Carrickarnan, south of Junction 20 on the main Dublin to Belfast road.

The remains of the deceased have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

A fourth person, a man in his 20s, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Both vehicles had been in the northbound lane and the road is closed northbound at Junction 20. Diversions are in place.

A Garda forensic collision investigator will examine the scene on Saturday. Gardaí have appealed for people who were on the road between 2am and 2.30am to contact Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí are investigating a possible connection between one of the cars and another incident in Dundalk earlier in the night.

Man dies in Monaghan crash

A male pedestrian in his 20s has died following a crash involving a lorry at about 11.15am Saturday morning.The pedestrian had been taken to Tallaght University Hospital after the crash. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The crash happened on the N54 between Monaghan town and Clones in the townland of Bandrum. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to that incident to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 04777240, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

On Friday night, the driver and passenger of a car travelling in Co Cavan were killed in a road crash.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were aged in their 60s. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Ballinagh shortly after emergency services arrived.

It occurred at about 7pm when their car collided with a jeep on the N55 road. The deceased were a male driver and a female passenger. Gardaí said the male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Saturday’s deaths bring to 28 the number of road fatalities so far this year.