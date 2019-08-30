Six newborn puppies found in cardboard box next to Co Longford road

A charity has appealed for help in finding homes for a litter of puppies that was abandoned in Co Longford just days after being born.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said Jessie, Henry, Penny, Hayley, Buzz and Woody were found cold and hungry in a cardboard box on the side of a road near Granard. The dogs were just two to three days old, it said.

The puppies were brought to a vet, who checked them over and found no health issues, and were later taken to the ISPCA’s national animal centre in Longford.

The charity said the dogs were getting stronger by the day and two of them, Buzz and Woody, have been transferred to the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, where they have been placed in foster care. However, it said homes were still being sought for Jessie, Henry, Hayley and Penny.

Figures compiled by the Department of Rural and Community Development say that 9,848 abandoned or stray dogs entered the Irish pound system last year.

Ciara Byrne, from Dogs Trust Ireland, said people should think of the long-term commitments that owning a dog involves.

“The majority of our surrender requests come from owners having no time to look after their dogs,” she said. “Dogs Trust Ireland have a number of preventative measures put in place to reduce the number of abandonments including neutering initiatives, micro chipping and free education workshops.”

Hugh O’Toole from the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said irresponsible pet ownership was still an issue in Ireland.

Last year 1,102 animals, including 616 dogs were taken into ISPCA care and its cruelty helpline received 17,338 calls, an increase of more than 1,000 on the 2017 total.

Mr O’Toole said an increase in the number of cruelty cases being reported is due to the implementation of the Animal Welfare Act 2013, which has led to wider awareness of welfare issues.

“A lot of cruelty and abandonment cases could be prevented if owners neutered their pets,” he said.