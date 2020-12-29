Six new fire stations to be built across State in five years

Six new fire stations are set to be built across the country over the next five years, under a Government scheme announced on Tuesday.

The new fire stations will be located in counties Kilkenny, Kildare, Galway and Monaghan with two planned for Co Wicklow.

The €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme will also see 9 fire stations refurbished, continuing support for the construction of a further 12 stations already planned and 35 new fire engines allocated.

Each county will see at least one new fire engine delivered, while Cork will receive three and Dublin will receive four.

High-rise and tunnel training facilities will be constructed at the O’Brien Institute in Marino in Dublin and accommodation works for turn-table ladders will be carried out in Finglas and Rathfarnham.

Minister for Housing, Local Authority and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said his department carried out a “comprehensive analysis” of proposals put forward by local authorities for fire station works.

He said investment was “badly needed” with growing populations in various areas.

“In order to maintain a reliable fleet in optimal condition, a total of €27.7 million has been allocated for fire appliances which will be delivered in two tranches,” he said.

“In the first tranche, 35 new appliances will be provided at an approximate cost of almost €16 million. Separately, in Dublin, where requirements are in some ways unique, the Department will, as a matter of priority, critically and comprehensively evaluate funding needs over the next few years.”