Six men rescued at Dublin’s Sandymount Strand
Group did not need medical attention after getting caught on sandbank when tide came in
RNLI Dún Laoghaire sent an inshore lifeboat to Sandymount to assist the men. Photograph: RNLI Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat Station/Twitter
Six men were rescued from a sandbank at Sandymount Strand on Sunday afternoon after they were caught by the incoming tide.
A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said that about 20 times a year people have to be helped when they are caught by the swiftness with which the water comes in.
“When it reaches half-tide, then the water comes in very quickly,” he said. “People get caught. It’s quite regular.”
RNLI Dún Laoghaire sent an inshore lifeboat to Sandymount to assist the men, who found themselves standing on a sandbank with water up to their knees, and the tide still coming in.
The men were brought to Poolbeg and did not need any medical attention.