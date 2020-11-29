Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologises for ‘inappropriate’ tweet

Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly Brian Stanley has apologised for a now-deleted tweet referencing incidents from the War of Independence and the Troubles, saying it was “inappropriate and insensitive”.

On Saturday, Mr Stanley tweeted in reference to the Kilmichael Ambush in 1920 and the Narrow Water Massacre in 1979, stating that they were “the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners”.

Some 18 British soldiers were killed at Warrenpoint, while 17 were killed during the Kilmichael War of Independence incident, alongside three IRA men.

The tweet had provoked an online backlash, with charges that it glorified violence and bloodshed. In a statement released through the Sinn Féin press office on Sunday evening, the Public Accounts Committee chairman said: “I apologise for the content of an inappropriate and insensitive tweet I sent yesterday.”

A spokesman for the party said: “We note that Brian Stanley has deleted a tweet that was inappropriate and insensitive, and that he has apologised.”

We all have a responsibility in this Decade of Centenaries to remember and commemorate the past in a respectful manner.”

Earlier on Sunday, when asked for a comment on the tweet, Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said “it is fair to say that there will never be an agreed narrative on the events of the past. Our ongoing focus must be to build on the success of the peace process.”

He also said there is a responsibility to commemorate the past in a respectful manner.

On Sunday, party sources said that the tweet had been greeted with real disappointment by many in Sinn Féin, adding that such issues needed to be addressed in a thoughtful and reflective way.

However, other party figures were less contrite. One Sinn Féin TD, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: “Some of the words might have been ill judged, but most of what I saw was a bit of an overreaction,” adding that much admonishment had come from Government supporters.

“They’re looking for something to be outraged about which will distract from what’s happening in the polls at the moment.”