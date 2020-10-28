Sinn Féin repays £30,000 given to ineligible NI offices in Covid-19 scheme

Sinn Féin has been sharply criticised over how it dealt with erroneous payments totalling £30,000 to three of its offices in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, the party confirmed that three offices each received £10,000 as part of the North’s Covid-19 small business support scheme.

Sinn Féin said that the grants which came from the Department for the Economy were “unsolicited” and they were all repaid. The department also confirmed that Sinn Féin did not apply for the grants but that they were paid in error by the department.

The payments have triggered controversy over whether and why the money was repaid several months after it was received.

Questions also were asked over whether the repayments were prompted by a BBC report on the issue on Monday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood - who posted a tweet of Fr Ted saying “that money was just resting in my account” - said Sinn Féin had “serious questions” to answer.

“It is galling that three Sinn Féin offices received a £10,000 support payment, and appear to have done very little about it until they were asked by the media,” he said.

The grants, according to well-placed sources, were paid to the office of West Tyrone Assembly member Maolíosa McHugh and to the office of former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, who is now a member of the Seanad.

A general Sinn Féin office in Co Armagh received the third payment, it is understood.

Sinn Féin confirmed the payments on Wednesday.

“Three Sinn Féin offices received automatic and unsolicited payments of £10,000 under the Small Business Grant Scheme, ” said a spokesman.

“Sinn Féin offices did not qualify and did not apply for the scheme and the monies have been returned to the LPS (Land and Property Services),” he added.

Sinn Féin did not reply to questions about when the repayments were made.

The issue of the ineligible payments was first raised by BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show on Monday. It reported that the Department for the Economy made 52 payments of £10,000 each to 52 ineligible wind turbine operators.

The scheme was announced in March 2020. People already in receipt of small business rates relief automatically received the grants.

The payments automatically went to turbine owners whose bank details were held by the North’s Land and Property Services for ratings purposes.

The automatic payments would have been paid out between late March and May.

Stephen Nolan said on the programme on Monday that he was also querying if any Assembly member or MPs received such payments.

The economy department, while not mentioning the specific party, on Wednesday evening said that the repayments were made over Monday and Tuesday, which was after the Nolan Show first raised the issue .

The DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton and the Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said they are asking the Assembly standards commissioner to investigate.

Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty asked why it took so long for the issue to emerge and for Sinn Féin to pay back the money when the payments would have been paid several months ago.

“If Sinn Féin is the all-island party they claim to be, then it’s time they opened their books and were transparent with the people of Ireland,” she said.

An Alliance spokesman said “these revelations are of deep concern, as openness and transparency are vital in ensuring confidence and trust in our politics”.

An economy department spokesman said that overall 452 payments, amounting to about £4.5 million, out of 24,700 payments were made to ineligible recipients. “Over 70 of the 452 have already been paid back and work is under way to recover all ineligible payments,” he said.