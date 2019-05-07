Sinn Féin ‘had deal’ with British government on same sex marriage

There was a deal last year whereby if the Assembly failed to pass legislation on same sex marriage the British government would bring in such legislation in Westminster, Sinn Féin senior talks negotiator Conor Murphy said on Tuesday.

As talks aimed at restoring the Northern Executive and Assembly were beginning at Stormont, Mr Murphy said there was an agreement with the British government where gay marriage legislation would be introduced in Northern Ireland.

He said the proposal was to introduce such legislation in a restored Assembly where there was a possibility it could be passed, even if the DUP’s 28 Assembly members signed a petition of concern seeking to veto any such legislation.

A petition of concern requires 30 signatures.

The DUP, which has 28 Assembly members, would be likely to gain an extra signature from the Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister but would be one member short if none of the Ulster Unionist Party’s ten members signed the petition.

Mr Murphy said Sinn Féin had sought but failed to get assurances from the UUP that none of its MLAs would support a DUP petition but regardless Sinn Féin had a deal with the British government on the matter.

“If (a motion on same sex marriaged) failed we had an assurance that it would be passed in Westminster,” he said.

“If the Assembly failed (to pass) or blocked the issue of equal marriage then it would be legislated for in Westminster,” Mr Murphy told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme on Tuesday.

He said this assurance was provided by the British government to the Sinn Féinnegotiating team early last year, notwithstanding that the DUP had a confidence and supply agreement to keep Theresa May’s Conservative government in power.

“That is the commitment that was given,” he said. Mr Murphy added that the commitment was given before the Sinn Féin and the DUP reached a purported deal in February last year that also resolved the other main obstacle to an agreement, the Irish language.

The DUP denies there was such a deal.

“We were certain of that position before the agreement was reached in February,” he said.

Asked was this not creating a precedent of a devolved administration handing power to Westminster, Mr Murphy said the “British government as a co-guarantor (of the Belfast Agreement) working along with the Irish Government through the intergovernmental conference has a responsibility to provide for the rights of people here”.

“And if that is done in Westminster then so be it; that is their responsibility,” he said.

Mr Murphy also repeated that on the Irish language; the other key obstacle to a deal, Sinn Féin and the DUP had agreed legislation that would include an Irish language act, but it became “unstuck” because the DUP leadership could not sell it to the party.

“We had reached an agreement on the type of Irish language act that we were prepared to accept last February (2018) and that is the type of Irish language act we want to see delivered,” he said.

Asked was it a stand alone act as Sinn Féin initially had been demanding, Mr Murphy said, “I am not getting hung on these things…we reached an agreement last February; it was there to be seen as to what was agreed; we are prepared top live with that. As all agreements are they are a matter of give and take. We were prepared to live with that.”

The talks beginning at Stormont on Tuesday afternoon attended by Tánaiste and Minister Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Northern Secretary Karen Bradley and negotiating teams from the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the UUP and Alliance.