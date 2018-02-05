Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly resigns from party

Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly has resigned from the party.

It follows a decision on Saturday by the party to suspend the Dublin North-West councillor for six months.

The party disciplined two members of Sinn Féin at the weekend over a long-running and bitter dispute in their constituency of Dublin North-West; Ms Reilly and Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis.

In a statement on Monday Ms Reilly said Saturday’s decision had left her with “very little choice” but to resign.

She added: “I could not remain in the party that and defend myself or allow myself to be treated in this way.

She said she had first raised concerns with the party in February 2014 and had sought repeatedly to have certain issues addressed.

“Every time I did so it was either ignored or an angle was found to blame me for their treatment.”

Mr Ellis was censured by the party in a decision made after a meeting of the party’s ardchomhairle on Saturday.

Mr Ellis had claimed Ms Reilly was “not fit to represent Sinn Féin” and also alleged she was involved in a social media campaign against him.

Mr Ellis’s censure amounts to a public dressing down but not a suspension.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Ellis said he accepted the ardchomhairle’s decision and apologised for comments made in the media about Ms Reilly.

However, Ms Reilly was not satisfied with the outcome. In her statement issued on Monday morning, she said she was “up against the wrong people and this was never a battle I was going to win.

“I was always told to keep these matters internal and I did so for four years hoping that Justice would take place as some time.”

She said she will remain as a councillor in an independent capacity.

There was no immediate response from Sinn Féin to her resignation.