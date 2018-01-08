Sinn Féin ‘absolutely disapproves’ of McElduff’s Kingsmill video

Sinn Féin has said it “absolutely disapproves” of the tweet by West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Mr McElduff posted a video on twitter with the loaf of bread on his head on Friday.

It prompted a gathering storm of outrage with unionists accusing him of insulting the 10 Protestants who were singled out and murdered by the IRA near the village of Kingsmill in south Armagh on January 5th, 1976.

Mr McElduff quickly deleted the post and issued an unreserved apology, saying it was never his intention to cause “hurt and pain” to the families. He also offered to meet the families.

“When I posted the video I had not realised or imagined for a second that there was any possible link between the brand name of the bread and the Kingsmill anniversary,” he said.

“It was very irresponsible and the party strongly disapproves of his actions,” Sinn Féin national chairperson Declan Kearney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The party is taking the matter very seriously, he said, and it will meet later today with Mr McElduff as part of the internal party process.

Tweets: If you ever doubted Sinn Fein's sincerity with regards to respect this should settle it: on the anniversary of the Kingsmill Massacre, Sinn Fein's Barry McElduff poses with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head. No dialogue is necessary when a picture speaks a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/OaS0z8yUVs — Wendy Reid (@wendyj_re) January 6, 2018 Have deleted video post. Had not realised or imagined for a second any possible link between product brand name and Kingsmill Anniversary. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Sinn Féin expects the highest standards to be observed by those holding public office, Mr Kearney said.

“This was an error of judgment on his part. It was inappropriate, irresponsible and the party absolutely disapproves. We expect higher standards and this falls far short of that.

“What happened in Kingsmill should never have happened.

“Reconciliation will only happen when all sides embrace the need for sensitivity and remorse.

“Sinn Féin has taken the appropriate line of action. Our party absolutely disapproves of what he did. We regret the upset caused to the victims of Kingsmill and their families.

Mr Kearney said that “reconciliation and healing must be part of our future.”

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir shared the original tweet for which he has since expressed regret. Mr Kearney said he had “expressed deep remorse, sorrow and regret for what he did and that he shouldn’t have done that.”

‘Absolutely deliberate’

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre as well as relatives of the 10 Protestants killed in south Armagh 42 years ago have rejected the apology from Mr McElduff and dismissed his offer to meet the victims’ families.

Alan Black, who survived the attack despite being struck by bullets 18 times, did not accept the apology or the explanation by the MP.

“That was planned. He had someone set up to take the video. He was standing alongside the Celebrations chocolates with a loaf of bread of his head. It is just absolutely disgusting what he did and it was absolutely deliberate,” he told The Irish Times on Sunday.

Mr Black said that both Catholics and Protestants in Bessbrook in south Armagh where he lives were “devastated” by the post.

He said this time of the year was always bad for him and the families but the tweet made matters “10 times worse”. He said he was in contact with some of the families and they too were “absolutely devastated”.