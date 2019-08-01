Single asylum seekers leave hotel in Courtown to make way for families

Asylum seekers who had objected to being moved from a Wexford hotel by the State’s Reception and Integration Agency (RIA)left quietly on Thursday following an emotional farewell from local supporters.

The 22 single men and women were, it is understood, moved to elsewhere in Wexford and to Clare to free up space in the Courtown Hotel in Courtown which is deemed more suitable for couples and children.

“It’s obvious that they do feel at home here, so this has really been unsettling for them. It’s a hard day, but we think it’s for the best for them as RIA have promised that their next move will be to more permanent accommodation in centres,” said Lauren Brennan of Courtown Refugee Support.

During their time in the Wexford town the group of asylum seekers had become involved in a number of local community social clubs, churches and sports clubs as well as the Tidy Towns committee.

Saying it would make all efforts to help any new asylum seekers that come to the town, the Courtown Refugee Support group said it intended to keep in touch with the departed men and women.

“It has been hectic time for us,” said Ms Brennan, “We hope that the asylum seekers that we have made friends with will have a chance now to get out of direct provision.”

A RIA spokesperson said: “To the greatest extent possible every effort is made to provide accommodation to families that is suitable for their needs within the limited emergency accommodation portfolio.”

The RIA said there was “a continuous inflow” of new arrivals, adding that it was “actively working” to reduce its need for emergency accommodation in places such as hotels. It plans to open “new dedicated accommodation centres” in the coming months.

“The accommodation system is under immense strain and as such, moves are sometimes a regrettable but a necessary feature of RIA’s management of its accommodation portfolio.”