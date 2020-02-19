Sinéad Gibney appointed Irish human rights chief commissioner

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has welcomed Government approval for the appointment of Sinéad Gibney to the role of Chief Commissioner.

Ms Gibney replaces Emily Logan, who is stepping down.

Ms Gibney previously served as inaugural director of IHREC from October 2014 to December 2016. She has previous experience in the fields of equality, human rights, corporate social responsibility, digital inclusion and e-learning, as well as board experience in the NGO sector.

Ms Gibney had been selected as a Social Democrats candidate for Dún Laoghaire in the general election but withdrew last month ahead of the poll.

Her appointment, as with the appointment of all incoming commissioners is subject to confirmation by both houses of the Oireachtas. The appointment is then made by the President.

Last August, the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan wrote to all members of the commission whose terms were due to expire, informing them he would be open to reappointing them for a second term without a competition, if they were willing to put themselves forward.

However, in a response the commission told Mr Flanagan that “it is imperative that the Government pursue an inclusive and transparent selection and appointment process for the appointment of members”.

The selection of Ms Gibney for appointment came after an open competition by the Public Appointment Service (PAS).

Professor Caroline Fennell Professor acting chief commissioner also paid tribute to the commission’s first chief Emily Logan who she said “steered the Commission from its 2014 establishment, and who oversaw the growth of the Commission’s work and reputation”.

Mr Flanagan said Ms Gibney “is an excellent candidate and I would hope that resolutions can be brought to each House of the Oireachtas recommending the appointment to this important role at the earliest opportunity.”