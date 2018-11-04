Simon Harris responds to ex-HSE head calling him ‘frightened little boy’

The former head of the HSE Tony O’Brien took the decision to step down from his post himself and the Minister for Health Simon Harris believes this was the correct choice, his spokeswoman has said.

A spokeswoman for Mr Harris said the Minister did not believe in engaging in the politics of personalised attacks.

However she said the women at the centre of the cervical screening controversy were the Minister’s priority.

Her comments followed a hard-hitting interview given by Mr O’Brien in the Sunday Business Post in which the former HSE chief described Mr Harris as behaving “like a frightened little boy” during the cervical screening controversy last spring.

Mr O’Brien said in the interview that Mr Harris was a “weak” Minister who was obsessed with media coverage and who “runs scared of headlines”.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokeswoman for Mr Harris said: “The Minister doesn’t believe in engaging in the politics of personalised attacks. The CervicalCheck situation was a very difficult time for women in Ireland.

“They felt let down. The women were and are the Minister’s priority. Tony O’Brien took the decision to step down from his post. The Minister believes that was the right decision. He wishes him well.”

Mr O’Brien stood down as HSE director general on May 10th, several weeks before his contract was scheduled to expire, in the midst of the controversy over cervical cancer screening.

In his interview, he also said he believed the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) - which held a number of hearings on the cervical cancer controversy - had conducted itself like a “kangaroo court” and he accused Sinn Féin of being particularly destructive.