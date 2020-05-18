‘Significantly higher’ traffic volumes on some roads, figures show

The number of cars travelling just south of the Border rose by nearly 40 per cent on Monday morning when compared to the same period last week, according to figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The latest road traffic data shows the number of cars passing junction 20 on the M1, south of the border at Jonesboro, rose by 38 per cent between 7am-10am on Monday as phase one of the Government’s plan for lifting restrictions kicked off.

The number of cars travelling on the M11 at Bray rose by nearly a third while the number of vehicles on the Kinsale Road to Douglas increased by 30 per cent. There was also an increase of 28 per cent in cars on the M50 between junctions five and six and on the M4 between Celbridge and Maynooth.

TII said Monday’s traffic volume was “significantly higher” than in recent weeks but noted that car numbers were still down by between 49-68 per cent when compared to this time last year.

It comes as the first phase in easing of restrictions came into force from Monday seeing hardware stores reopening, four people being allowed to meet up at a social distance as well as reopening of beaches, tennis clubs and golf clubs.

Despite the increase in car numbers in certain parts of the country, AA Roadwatch said there had not be a “major surge” in numbers and that traffic on Monday morning remained “far lighter than the normal volume”.

AA Roadwatch editor Elaine O’Sullivan said traffic levels in regional cities was very light and that the AA did not envisage any major increase in car use in the coming days.

“We’ll probably see more traffic with the introduction of phase two on June 8th with more people able to go back to work,” she said.

Lauren Olmeda, public affairs assistant with the National Transport Authority (NTA), said it was too early to give exact figures on public transport use this morning, noting that peak times had changed during lockdown with some people travelling in the afternoon and businesses opening at staggered times.

Even as numbers start to go up, the NTA is confident that it can continue to maintain social distancing and accommodate people trying to get to work, said Ms Olmeda.

The NTA will continue to operate a revised timetable for bus, train and tram transport services during the Government’s first phase of lifting restrictions and says extra capacity will be added as required.

From today, the authority is advising all passengers to wear face coverings when using public transport following Government advice that people use facemasks in crowded indoor locations and when on public transportation.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham has also urged people to only use public transport if their “journey is essential” and to otherwise considering cycling or walking to their destination where feasible.

“If public transport is their only option, they should follow public health guidance when travelling,” Ms Graham said.

AA Ireland said last week it expected roads to become busier from May 18th but that commuter behaviour could be “quite a bit different” given the lifestyle changes people have made during lockdown.

In a recent survey of more than 7,000 commuters, AA Ireland found nearly a third of people plan to reduce their car use even after restrictions are eased while 37 per cent said they would limit their use of public transport.

“It is a dilemma,” said director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan. “For years people have been encouraged not to drive for commuting if possible, and rightly so. But our public transport is going to be challenged by social distancing and it seems that even with best practice applied people will be nervous.”

As long as social distancing remains a part of our way of life, there will be more people working from home and smaller rush hours, said Mr Faughnan. “This, combined with nervousness around using public transport, means that we may be weeks or months away from seeing traffic volumes return to pre-Covid levels.”

AA rescue callouts have started rising in recent days with the group attending an average of 324 breakdowns during weekdays with a peak of 385 breakdowns on Tuesday, May 5th – figures which are more in line with the levels the organisation dealt with before the Covid-19 pandemic.