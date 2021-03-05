‘Significant issues’ with vaccine rollout for small number of GP clinics

Chief executive of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, has acknowledged that there have been problems with delivery of vaccines to a “small number of general practices”, but he said the “vast majority” of the rollout programme has worked.

Mr Reid said there have been “significant issues” with the vaccine rollout to GP practices this week which has caused frustration for doctors and older people whose appointments have been cancelled or delayed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Friday morning, Mr Reid said the issue has predominantly affected smaller GP practices who were not in a position to “buddy up” with a larger surgery. As part of the rollout to the older age groups, clinics with fewer than 200 patients over the age of 70 were expected to partner with a neighbouring GP practice for vaccine administration.

He said about 65 of these smaller clinics did not want to or were not in a position to partner with another GP practice. About 850 of the 72,500 people aged over 85 are registered with these practices and they will be vaccinated next week, Mr Reid confirmed.

Mr Reid accepted there have been “some problems” with communication, but he said a new communications system has been put in place and GPs will be able to avail of a helpline service.

Delivery issues

One GP surgery in Co Kildare said on Thursday that it was having problems with vaccine deliveries.

On its website, Kilcock Medical Centre said it was originally due to receive its first batch of vaccines on Friday, March 5th, but this was changed on Monday of this week to Wednesday, March 3rd. The expected delivery of 90 doses never arrived and the doctors were informed they would have to wait until March 17th. After insisting on a delivery this week, the clinic received 36 doses on Thursday and was told it will receive the remainder on Friday morning, according to its website.

The ordeal has been “very difficult and it does not fill us with confidence that the process of vaccinating our patients aged over 70 will be smooth”, the statement says.

On Newstalk, Mr Reid said the vaccine rollout must be considered “in the round” and said in any given week 99.6 per cent of vaccines received by the HSE are administered within a week, he said. Almost all of the 72,500 people aged over 85 will have received their first vaccine by the end of this week, he said.

Mr Reid said there has been an “unpredictability of supply” from the three vaccine producers, but delivery issues from AstraZeneca in particular is causing “huge frustration and angst”. As well as supply issues, there were logistical complexities with delivering the mRNA vaccines, but significant progress has been made, he said.

On RTÉ’s Prime Time on Thursday night, Mr Reid said more data is emerging from the UK to show the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is less tricky to deliver, is safe and effective in older populations.

“It is a much more efficient vaccine for us to use,” he said, adding that he anticipates the recommendation will be reviewed.

“If it is reviewed and there is another change of plan, we will change our plan,” he said.