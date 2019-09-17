Shoppers in ‘miracle escape’ as car crashes through store entrance

Shoppers in the north Co Dublin town of Skerries had a lucky escape on Tuesday afternoon as a car burst through glass doors of a supermarket.

The car, a black Jaguar XF saloon burst through the plate glass doors, taking plate glass windows either side, and travelled several metres into C&T Superstore at Shenick Road as customers and staff scattered.

Shop managers sprung into action to assist two female customers and two members of staff who got a bad fright after the car narrowly missed them, coming to rest beside the fruit and vegetables aisle.

There were no serious injuries reported.

He travelled some distance into the shop, really scary stuff. Staff were amazing, and should be really proud of themselves how they managed the situation and thier customers in the aftermath. C&T Skerries. Big Thanks to @DFBAmbulance @GardaTraffic also for getting there so quick https://t.co/wW134NYg3j pic.twitter.com/fdtnnBSKzU — Dave Morris (@Mybeccal) September 17, 2019

The scene of the crash at C&T Superstore, Skerries. Photograph: Dublin Fire Service/Twitter

Photographs of the car and damage to the shop was shared on social media.

Bystander Dave Morris tweeted pictures from the scene, saying: “ I dodged a bullet about 30 minutes ago. Working in Skerries and car came through the front door. Everybody miraculously walked away without injury. I was standing at the gift bags on the right of photo. Busy shop at the time, incredible no one seriously injured.”

Dublin Fire Brigade also tweeted pictures of the incident saying : “Skerries firefighters and our Kilbarrack ambulance were called to a shop this afternoon after a car drove through the shopfront. The shop was open at the time & Gardaí also attended the scene”.

Store owner Tom Stafford told The Irish Times that about four people were taken to the staff canteen where they were given “tea and TLC”.

Mr Stafford said the car had also knocked over a “small butty wall” at the bottom of the windows. But he said a surveyor had already been out to assess the damage and it appeared there were no structural problems. He said he was hoping to reopen the store on Wednesday, if repairs could be carried out in time.

Gardaí said a man in his 40s had been arrested at the scene and investigations were ongoing.