Shelbourne Hotel removes 153-year-old statues of slave girls from its plinth

The Shelbourne Hotel has taken down two statues of manacled slave girls which have stood outside the hotel for the last 153 years.

The statues were removed on Monday as a result of the Black Lives Matter protests, which have highlighted the number of statues to slaves or slave owners in cities around the world.

Four bronze statues were commissioned by the Shelbourne Hotel’s original owner in 1867. They depict two Nubian princesses from east Africa and their slave girls holding torches.

One of the statues can been seen in the foreground of this Google Street View image.

The statues were cast in bronze and commissioned from the studios of MM Barbezat of Paris.

The Shelbourne Hotel, which has been situated on St Stephen’s Green since 1824, removed them on Monday in line with the decision by other bodies and local authorities to remove states relating to the slave trade.

In a statement, the hotel said it removed the statues on Monday and the removal had been planned for “some time now”.

The decision was taken in “light of recent world events”, although it did not elaborate on whether the decision was taken unilaterally or under pressure from outside sources.

The Shelbourne Hotel is now working with Irish Heritage on plans for a suitable replacement “that are in line with the heritage and values of the property. We will share further information in due course”.

The five-star hotel underwent a €40 million renovation programme between 2005 and 2007 and was closed for 18 months. It celebrated 195 years in business last year.

It is owned and operated by Marriott International. The hotel has 265 rooms in total.