Shebeen with draught beer and stout on tap is raided by gardaí

Gardaí have raided and closed down a fully-equipped sheeben in Westport, Co Mayo.

Officers raided the premises and found a bar with taps for draught stout and lager and a cooling unit under the counter. Barrels were kept outside in a deep freeze unit.

Gardaí raided the premises following a tip-off and on foot of a search warrant.

When they arrived at the premises at 8.15pm on Sunday they located a number of people “found on” consuming alcohol illegally.

They informed the patrons that they were in breach of the current Covid-19 regulations in relation to indoor gatherings.

All indoor gatherings are banned under current Level 5 restrictions.

A sum of cash and documents were seized by gardaí along with a “significant amount” of alcohol in cans, spirits, wine and barrels, glasses and beer taps.

A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement An Garda Síochána said there were potential criminal breaches by the operator.

“ An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus,” it said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”