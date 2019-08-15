Shannon flights suspended after fire on plane carrying US troops

Flights at Shannon airport have been suspended after a plane used to carry US military personnel caught fire before take-off.

The Omni Air International Boeing 767-300 was about to depart when the crew had to return to the terminal. Omni Air International is a civilian airline that transports personnel for the US military.

Air traffic controllers noticed smoke coming from the jet’s right side landing gear as it taxied along the runway.

It is understood the crew was forced to abort an earlier take-off because of an issue in the cockpit.

Later, shortly before the flight was due to depart again, the crew said they wanted to return to the terminal and have the brakes checked.

While the aircraft was taxiing along the runway, smoke was spotted by air traffic controllers who alerted the flight crew. They later instructed them to evacuate the aircraft as a fire could been seen in the left side landing gear.

The crew brought the aircraft to a stop on the runway while passengers and crew left the jet via emergency slides. There were no injuries reported.

In the meantime airport fire crews were scrambled to deal with the incident and extinguished the fire.

As as result, the only operational runway at Shannon was closed and flights were suspended.

The aircraft has since been removed from the runway while an inspection to determine what if any damage has been caused to the surface of the runway.

The most recent update from the airport said: “The airport operations team are currently working with the operator to remove the aircraft from the runway as soon as possible.

“The airport is experiencing flight disruption and intending passengers are asked to contact their airline. Flight updates are available on the airport social media channels.”

Shannon Group confirmed that one passenger received medical attention for a minor injury.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit said it was investigating the incident. “ Following consultation with the Shannon Airport Authority, the AAIU has given permission for the aircraft to be removed from the runway.”

In a statement, Omni Air International said: “We are investigating reports of an incident involving Omni Air International flight 531 at Shannon Airport, Ireland. The Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft rejected takeoff and was safely evacuated. Initial reports indicate no serious injuries to passengers or crew. Our primary concern at this time is for their safety. We are participating in the investigation of this incident and will release further information as it becomes available.”